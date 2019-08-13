Drug arrest follows Bognor collision

A collision which saw a vehicle turn on its side in Bognor was followed by a drug driving arrest, police have said.

Officers attended a collision last night (Monday 12) which saw a vehicle end up on its side. Police reported minor injuries.

Sussex Police stock image

One person was also arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of drug driving, according to police.

PC Tom Van Der Wee tweeted: "We’re on scene at a road traffic collision in #Bognor with colleagues from @_ArunPolice and @SECAmbulance where there is thankfully only minor injuries. One person is now in custody on suspicion of drug driving #DriveSober #Fatal4 #HT19 #RPU #SussexPolice."