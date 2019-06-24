Driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving in Bognor

A driver was arrested in Bognor yesterday after failing to stop for police.

The suspect was arrested for dangerous driving, disqualified driving and driving with no insurance, confirmed Arun Police.

The car was also seized, police said.

Later the same day, the driver of a vehicle which was stopped in Felpham Way, Bognor, was reported to court on suspicion of driving with no licence or insurance, according to Arun Police.

