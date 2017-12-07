Digger and truck stolen in farm raid

Police are hunting for thieves who stole a 1.5tonne digger and a pickup truck from a Climping farm.

Intruders broke into the farm in Yapton Road on Wednesday, November 29 by cutting the lock to the front gate, according to police.

The thieves then entered the yard and managed to disable the security system.

The criminals then broke the lock off a steel container.

Many items were stolen, including a white Ford Transit pickup truck, a digger, trailer, and two disc cutters.

No arrests have been made.

Details of the incident were shared via Sussex Police’s Farm Watch service, which provides updates on crimes happening on Sussex’s farms.

A Farm Watch spokesman said: “Please remember to make a note of the serial numbers as well as the make and model of any power tools. This will give police a better chance of reuniting them with you if they are recovered.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting serial 0230 of 29/11.