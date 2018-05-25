Did you see a distressed child in Bognor?

Are you able to help with more information about a distressed girl in a car?

Officers were called about 7.35am on Wednesday after a young girl was seen to be distressed in a car in Rose Green Road, Bognor Regis.

Police say it was reported the girl, who was thought to be about 10 or 11, was being restrained in the car by a passenger, a white man, before it drove off at speed towards Lower Bognor Road roundabout.

The car was described as large and dark red, possibly a 4x4, and the girl was white with long dark hair.

Detective Sergeant Alan Fenn said: “We have been investigating this report and have been liaising with local schools in the area.

“The child has not been identified despite numerous enquiries and we would appeal to any person who witnessed this incident or has information regarding the possible identity of the child to make contact with us.”

Witnesses are asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 464 of 23/05.