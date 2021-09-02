Dial 999 if you see this wanted man in Chichester

Surrey Police has appealed for the public’s help in finding Alexander Gould, 38, from Guildford.

The suspect, known as Alex, has connections to Guildford and Chichester, police said.

He is described as a tall, white man with brown hair and he has names tattooed on both wrists.

Alexander Gould has connections to Guildford and Chichester. Photo: Surrey Police

A police spokesperson added: "If you see Alex, please do not approach him and call the police immediately on 999."

If you have any information about where Alex might be, please contact police quoting PR/45210086370 via webchat here, an online form here or by calling 101.

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.