Dial 999 if you see this missing Yapton man

Sussex Police is 'extremely concerned' for the welfare of a missing Yapton man. Can you help find him?

Daniel Bocking, 33, was last seen at around 4.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 3) at his home in Yapton, police said.

Sharing the appeal on social media, Sussex Police said it was 'desperate to hear' from Daniel.

A police spokesman said: "He is dependent on medication and it is not believed he has taken any with him. Without this medication, Daniel can become confused by his surroundings.

"Daniel is white, 5’ 7”, of slim build and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Oakley jacket, a dark blue jumper over a blue or maroon t-shirt, dark blue jeans and white Lacoste trainers.

"Daniel normally wears glasses and has a hearing aid but it is not believed he has taken either of these with him."

Daniel Bocking. Picture provided by Sussex Police

Police asked anyone who sees Daniel to 'please dial 999 immediately'.

The spokesman added: "If you have seen him since he went missing or have information on where he could be please report online or call 101 quoting 325 of 03/04."