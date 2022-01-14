The Regis School, Bognor Regis – Overnight between January 9 and 10 several containers on the school premises were broken into, nothing reported stolen. Serial 0200 -10/01/22.

Parklands Avenue, Bognor Regis – Overnight between January 8 and 9 a vehicle had its rear passenger side window smashed. A portable speaker was stolen from within. Serial 0255 – 09/01/22.

Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis – During the evening of January 9 a delivery van was stolen whilst the driver was out of the vehicle. The vehicle was later found and recovered by police. Serial 0887 – 09/01/22.

Police are appealing for witnesses to crimes in the Bognor Regis area

Tennyson Road, Bognor Regis – Overnight between January 7 and 8 a vehicle had its rear window smashed. Nothing reported stolen. Serial 0263 – 08/01/22.

Hotham Park, Bognor Regis – In the late hours of January 9 a work unit was broken into by having the lock broken off. Several items were stolen from within, including two leaf cutters and a petrol drill. Serial 0380 – 10/01/22.

Sandymount Avenue, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of January 9 CCTV footage shows a person attempting to open a property by using its front door. No entry was gained to the property. Serial 0562 – 10/01/22.

Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis – Between January 7 and 10, a council owned building was broken into by having the padlock broken off. Several tools were stolen including a disc cutter and a leaf blower. Serial 1362 – 10/01/22.

Felpham Road, Bognor Regis – During the morning of January 10 an unattended vehicle was entered and a purse stolen from within. Serial 0461 – 10/01/22.

Blackmill Lane, Eartham – During the morning of January 8 a container on an RSPCA site was broken into by having the chains broken off. Nothing reported stolen. Serial 0469 – 08/01/22.

Climping Street, Climping – During the afternoon of January 8 a hotel room was entered by two males who were not staying in the room and when the victim returned to their room, they noticed that a purse containing cash, bank cards and ID had been stolen from within the room. Serial 0767 – 08/01/22.

South Stoke Road, South Stoke – During the afternoon of January 9 a vehicle had its rear window smashed and several items from within were stolen as the owner was away from for the weekend and had several items in the back of the vehicle. Serial 0535 – 09/01/22.

Mill Lane, Arundel – During the afternoon of January 9 a vehicle had its rear windscreen smashed and a handbag was stolen which contained a wallet, cash, bank card and ID. Serial 0541 – 09/01/22.

Burndell Road, Yapton – Between January 6 and 7 a metal security window on a building site had been covered in graffiti. Serial 0035 – 10/01/22.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident please contact Sussex Police online, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org