Westfield, Bognor Regis – In the afternoon of December 8, two teenagers attempted to break into a locked garage, no items were stolen. Serial 0637 – 08/12/21.

Priestley Way, Bognor Regis – On the morning of December 6, an unoccupied address was entered, the property was ransacked and TV was damaged. Serial 0134 – 10/12/21.

Highfield Road, Bognor Regis – Overnight between December 7 and 8, a black VW Golf HY57YZJ was stolen. Serial 0208 – 08/12/21.

The latest crime round-up from the police. Photo: Neil Cooper

Church Way, Bognor Regis – Overnight between December 9 and 10, a black Jaguar L23JJC was stolen. Serial 0236 – 10/12/21.

Ockley Road, Bognor Regis – Overnight between December 9 and 10, a van was broken into and a pair of air pods were stolen. Serial 1147 – 10/12/21.

Ivy Crescent, Bognor Regis – Overnight between December 10 and 11, a vehicle was broken into and a laptop was stolen from within. Serial 0864 – 11/12/21.

Sunningdale Gardens, Bognor Regis – Overnight between December 12 and 13, a vehicle was broken into and several items stolen including hedge trimmers, a chainsaw and a strimmer. Serial 0368 – 13/12/21.

Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis – On the evening of December 9, two teenagers were seen to be spraying graffiti in the subway going under the road. Serial 1194 – 09/12/21.

Yapton road, Climping – On the morning of December 10, three youths were seen spraying graffiti on a telephone box. Serial 0496 – 11/12/21.

