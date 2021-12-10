Orchard Way, Bognor Regis - overnight between December 1 and 2, two sheds were broken into and items several items stolen from within including hair dressing items and alcohol. Serial 0965 – 02/12/21.

Priestley Way, Bognor Regis – on the morning of December 6, a ground floor window was forced open to a property. Several items including a laptop, iPad and medication were stolen. Serial 0476 – 06/12/21.

Chichester Road, Bognor Regis – overnight between December 1 and 2, whilst parked on a driveway a van had its door forced open, an untidy search of the vehicle had taken place. Nothing reported stolen. Serial 0316 – 02/12/21.

The latest crime round-up from the police. Photo: Neil Cooper

Lidsey Lane, Bognor Regis – overnight between December 1 and 2, a secure vehicle was entered with no sign of forced entry, a pair of sunglasses were stolen. Serial 1037 – 02/12/21.

Leverton Avenue, Bognor Regis – overnight between December 1 and 2, a vehicle had its passenger side window damaged, nothing reported stolen. Serial 0290 – 02/12/21.

Slindon Park, Slindon – in the morning of December, 3 a window was smashed on a vehicle. Nothing reported stolen. Serial 0560 – 03/12/21.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident in this message please the police online, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.