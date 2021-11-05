* Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis – during the early hours of October 29 a property was entered via a ground floor window and the trespasser was disturbed by a dog and left through the back door. Nothing reported stolen. Serial 0489 – 29/10/21.

* The Marigolds, Bognor Regis – during the day of October 29, a resident noticed damage to the locks of their door. Nothing reported stolen. Serial 1548 – 29/10/21.

* Edinburgh Close, Bognor Regis – overnight between October 26 and 27 a secure vehicle had its front passenger side window smashed and loose change was stolen. Serial 0723 – 27/10/21.

Arun crime round-up - can you help police?

* Fernhurst Gardens, Bognor Regis – overnight between October 26 and 27 an insecure vehicle was entered and personal items including a bank card was stolen. Serial 0831 – 27/10/21.

* Aldwick Fields, Bognor Regis – overnight between October 28 and 29 a vehicle had its front passenger side window smashed and a pair of Rayban sunglasses were stolen. Serial 0279 – 29/10/21.

* Gilwynes Court, Bognor Regis – between October 27 and 29 a vehicle had its window smashed and a handbag was stolen containing, cash, personal ID and bank cards. Serial 0406 – 29/10/21.

* Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis – during the morning of October 26, a temporary headstone was ripped out of the ground. Serial 0118 – 27/10/21.

* High trees, Bognor Regis – overnight between October 26 and 27 a vehicle had its front passenger side window smashed. Nothing reported stolen. Serial 0434 – 27/10/21.

* Spencer Street, Bognor Regis – overnight between October 27 and 28 a van had its driver side window smashed snd a sat nav and batteries were stolen. Serial 0191 – 28/10/21.

* Northwhyke Road, Bognor Regis – between October 30 and November 1 a garage door was forced open but nothing reported stolen. Serial 1021 – 01/11/21.

* Ivy Lane, Bognor Regis – overnight between October 31 and November 1, a vehicle was broken into and several items stolen including clothing and bank cards. Serial 0576 – 01/11/21.

* Kenilworth Road, Bognor Regis – on the evening of October 31 a group of children threw items such as baked beans, eggs, cat food and washing up liquid at a residential property. Serial 0930 – 01/11/21.

* Knightscroft Avenue, Bognor Regis – between October 28 and 29 a shed was broken into and a golfing bag containing clubs and other golf related items were stolen. Serial 0372 – 31/10/21.

* The Winter Knoll, Bognor Regis – overnight between October 27 and 28 a vehicle had its front passenger side window smashed, nothing reported stolen. Serial 0757 – 28/10/21.

* Park Bottom, Arundel – overnight between October 26 and 27 a business premises was broken into by damaging a fence and then gaining access to a shed on site. A safe and several power tools such as chainsaws were stolen. Serial 0278 – 27/10/21.

* Yapton Road, Barnham – overnight between October 27 and 28 a metal charity box containing cash was stolen from a shed. Serial 0979 – 28/10/21.

* Main Road, Yapton – overnight between October 29 and 30 a home development site was accessed by forcing entry to the site. Several tools were stolen from the site. Serial 0297 – 30/10/21.