Aidan Graves, 22, of St Joseph’s Road, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting taking a vehicle without consent and before it was recovered, damage was caused to the vehicle in Huntingdon on October 2, 2020. He was fined £80 after admitting driving without insurance in Huntingdon on October 2, 2020. He must pay £120 compensation, £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

James Jones, 26, of Tudor Gardens, Worthing, was fined £120 after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on July 17, 2021. He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Durrington Lane, Worthing, on July 17, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Michael Blackall, 38, of Latham Close, Littlehampton, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting breaching a restraining order by making contact, attending the home address, making threats and causing damage in Angmering on June 11, 2021; assault in Angmering on June 11, 2021, and damaging property in Angmering on June 11, 2021. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £95 victim surcharge, £250 costs.

Matthew Stone, 31, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (125ug/l cocaine) in The Boulevard, Worthing, on February 18, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted two further charges of drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine and 7ug/l Delta-9-THC) in The Boulevard, Worthing, on February 18, 2021, no separate penalties.

Paul Gilmartin, 57, of The Strand, Ferring, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £200 after admitting producing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on December 8, 2020. He was also given a community order after admitting possessing cannabis in Worthing on December 8, 2020. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Romeo Mulenga, 25, of Taylors Close, Yapton, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (132mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Fontwell on August 30, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Craig Lidbetter, 32, of Cromley Way, Southwick, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and Building Better Relationships programme requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting harassment without violence, making an excessive number of calls from a withheld number between January 13 and March 9, 2021. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Jonathan Weale, 54, of Haslemere, Marine Drive West, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and alcohol treatment requirement, and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting drink-driving (123mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Elbridge Avenue, Bersted, on August 22, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months and must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

George Bayley, 22, of Limmer Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Yapton Road, Yapton, on May 6, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted two charges of using a vehicle with a tyre that did not meet the legal minimum tread depth in Yapton Road, Yapton, on May 6, 2021, no separate penalties.