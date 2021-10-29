Rafal Piatek, 37, of Stanmore Gardens, Aldwick, was fined £675 and must pay £68 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (96mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Marine Drive West, Bognor Regis, opposite The Waverley, on May 9, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for three months.

Joanne Mullinix, 49, of Lennox Road, Chichester, was given two ten-week prison sentences, suspended for 18 months, with alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Chichester on June 18, 2021. She admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was amended by extending by two months. She also admitted failing to comply with a community protection notice by acting in an abusive, insulting and threatening manner, likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress, while intoxicated in a public place in West Street, Chichester, on July 21, 2021; and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Chichester on July 18, 2021, no separate penalties. She must pay a total of £200 compensation, £128 victim surcharge, £110 costs.

Hayley Gill, 25, of Cherrytree Cottages, Yapton Road, Barnham, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Barnham Road, Eastergate, on January 18, 2021. She was disqualified from driving for seven days.

Christopher Muggeridge, 29, of Newfields, Newpound, Wisborough Green, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on January 3, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points and he was disqualified from driving for six months.

Benjamin Anderton, 31, of South Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (450ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Downview Road, Bognor Regis, on March 28, 2021. He was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Downview Road, Bognor Regis, on March 28, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Simon Staddon, 53, of Gordon House, Church Square, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving dangerously at various locations in West Sussex, on roads including but not limited to New Road, the A286, A285, A29 and A27. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.