Owen Mason, 20, of Oakford Park, Halnaker, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (5.6ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Main Road, Yapton, on May 13, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Christopher Badgery, 26, of Northcliffe Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with drug rehabilitation activity requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (above 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Aldwick Fields, Bognor Regis, on March 31, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months. He also admitted drug-driving (89ug/l cocaine) in Aldwick Fields, Bognor Regis, on March 31, 2021, no separate penalty.

Radoslaw Kaminski, 34, of Amberley Drive, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of possessing 170 packets of fake Marlboro Gold cigarettes, with packaging likely to be mistaken for the registered trade mark, in the course of a business, without the consent of the proprietor and with a view to making a gain in Chichester on April 1, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £5,000 costs.

Paul Eden, 58, of Spitafield Lane, Chichester, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Stane Street, Chichester, on May 7, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Alex Peka, 31, of Ash Grove, Bognor Regis, was fined £276 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Stane Street, Chichester, on May 7, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Barry Mansbridge, 45, of Dukes Row, Cootham, was fined £180 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of drug-driving (2.4ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Pulborough Road, Storrington, on November 9, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for three years.

Richard Strudwick, 33, of Church Lane, Eastergate, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Worthing on March 25, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Richard Mansell, 49, of Station Road, Bognor Regis, was given a five-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting having a kitchen knife in a public place in Bognor Regis without good reason on August 19, 2020. He was given a five-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting having a locking knife in a public place in Bognor Regis without good reason on August 19, 2020. He was given two five-month concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 24 months, after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on August 19, 2020. He was also given a restraining order and must pay a total of £250 compensation.

Jeremy Crowhurst, 29, of Larch Close, Bognor Regis, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on April 13 and September 11, 2021. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours’ unpaid work, making a total of 60 hours.