George Remnant, 21, of Gordon Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 300 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving dangerously in Elmer Road and Sea Lane, Middleton, on May 29, 2021. He was fined £384 and must pay £95 victim surcharge after admitting drink-driving (42mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Elmer Road, Middleton, on May 29, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Rhys Man, 28, of Clappers Lane, Earnley, was fined £600 and must pay £85 costs, £60 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (62mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Selsey Road, Selsey, at Wophams Lane, Selsey, on October 6, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Amy Murphy, 32, of Barnett Close, Eastergate, was fined £180 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting driving while disqualified on the A27 Aldingbourne on September 26, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points. She also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Court news

Michael Carew, 26, of River Road, Arundel, was fined £633 and must pay £85 costs, £63 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (5.9ug/l Delta-9-THC) in London Road, Arundel, on April 18, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Andrew Tims, 56, of Springfarm Road, Haslemere, was fined £1,661 and must pay £100 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 50mph speed limit on the A29 Bury on April 2, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.