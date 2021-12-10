Paul Jones, 32, of Churchwood Drive, Tangmere, was fined £213 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Tangmere on May 15, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Joshua O’Neill, 32, of Old Arundel Road, Westhampnett, was fined £116 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 50mph speed limit on Bury Hill, Bury, on April 18, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lee Parfoot, 49, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £133 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Barnham Road, Barnham, on April 19, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Craig Stuart, 48, of Herne Gardens, Rustington, was fined £476 and must pay £47 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 at the junction with Norton Lane, Aldingbourne, on April 18, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Ethan Brown, 18, of Meadsway, Midhurst, was fined £92 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Carron Lane, Midhurst, on August 13, 2021. He was fined £92 after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on September 21, 2021.