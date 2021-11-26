Stuart Stanbridge, 38, of Ham Road, Sidlesham, was jailed for 20 weeks after being found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a black cob gelding, by failing to investigate and address the causes of poor bodily condition and weight loss between October 14, 2019, and December 25, 2019. He was given a 20-week concurrent prison sentence after being found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a dun cob gelding, by failing to investigate and address the causes of poor bodily condition and weight loss between August 23, 2019, and December 25, 2019. He must pay £122 victim surcharge, £750 costs, and was disqualified from owning or keeping all animals for life.

Joanne Hughes, 37, of Old Pond Mews, Hampers Green, Petworth, was fined £156 after admitting drug-driving (85ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A283 Fittleworth on December 9, 2020. She must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

David Bird, 44, of Wey House, Spiro Close, Pulborough, was given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, on August 10, 2021. He was given a six-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting assault by beating in Billingshurst on August 9, 2021. He was given a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting damaging a curtain at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, on August 10, 2021. He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, on August 10, 2021, no separate penalty. He must pay £10.73 compensation, £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge.

Court news

Andrejs Prolis, 45, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 300 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (131mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on March 6, 2021; and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on March 6, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £620 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 32 months.

Jamie Ewens, 45, of Monterey Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 after admitting being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drug-driving limit (476ug/l amphetamine) in Devonshire Road, Bognor Regis, on April 27, 2021. He also admitted a second charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drug-driving limit (3.4ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Devonshire Road, Bognor Regis, on April 27, 2021; possessing amphetamine and possessing 0.008g of cannabis, class B drugs, in Bognor Regis on April 27, 2021; no separate penalties. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Fahad Ahmed, 30, Amberley Drive, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting three charges of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on August 17, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Paul Sullivan, 45, of Pevensey Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, aggravated due to sexual orientation of the victim, at The Alexandra Tavern, London Road, Bognor Regis, on October 15, 2021. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Pevensey Road, Bognor Regis, on October 15, 2021.

Matthew Douglas, 48, of Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (105mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Longford Road, Bognor Regis, on October 20, 2021; and failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Fitzleet car park, Bognor Regis, on October 20, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Samuel Gibson, 22, of Westlands Road, Chichester, was fined £250 after admitting drink-driving (57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Via Ravenna, Chichester, on October 24, 2021. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

James Hammond, 26, of Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (76mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Fishbourne roundabout on October 23, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.