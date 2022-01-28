Camille Huxham, 32, of Arnold Way, Bosham, was fined £102 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Main Road, Fishbourne, on June 4, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Matheus Rhuan, 26, of Hamilton Way, Westhampnett, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 9, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jamie Stacey, 36, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of riding in the front seat of a vehicle on the A259 Chichester while not wearing an adult seat belt on June 1, 2021.

Court news

Michael Stevens, 58, of Selden Road, Worthing, was fined £292 and must pay £43 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 70mph speed limit on the A27 at the junction with Norton Lane, Aldingbourne, on May 31, 2021. He was fined £146 and must pay £90 costs after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Hangleton on May 31, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with a total of seven points.

Karolina Trzepiecinski, 36, of Hangar Drive, Tangmere, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without the correct licence in Hangar Driver, Tangmere, on May 8, 2021. She was disqualified from driving for six months.

Dominic Halton, 31, of Westwood House, Fishbourne Road, Chichester, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on October 14 and December 2, 2021. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement for drink-driving (62mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on June 24, 2021.

Marcin Koscinski, 38, of Foxes Croft, Barnham, was fined £100 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on October 22 and November 15, 2021.

Alexander Porter, 42, of High Street, Selsey, was fined £170 and must pay £60 after admitting breaching a community order by failing to engage with a telephone interview on November 12, 2021, and a post sentence interview on November 18, 2021.