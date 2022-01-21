Joseph Bennett, 21, of Gossamer Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on May 29, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jenny Lavelle, 37, of Stane Street, Codmore Hill, was fined £78 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 50mph speed limit on the A29 Bury Hill on May 31, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Adam Mackie, 26, of Lower Street, Pulborough, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 cost, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on October 31, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jonathan McMurray, 27, of Mill House, Liphook road, Haslemere, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Lewes Road, Brighton, on May 31, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

James Tongue, 24, c/o Halson Close, Handcross Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 26, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Anzej Stasevskij, 28, of Oak Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £400 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on July 10 and 15, 2021.

Samantha Langley, 49, of Stockbridge Road, Chichester, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at West Ashling on May 25, 2020. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Candice Kane, 36, of Steyne Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £50 compensation, £25 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Bognor Regis on September 11, 2021. She must pay £50 compensation after admitting a second charge of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Bognor Regis on September 11, 2021, no separate penalty.

Manu Sharma, 38, of Kingsham Road, Chichester, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Kingsham Road, Chichester, on November 17, 2021. They must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge. They also admitted possessing 1.59g of cocaine in Chichester on August 6, 2021, no separate penalty.

Mitchell Jones, 30, of The Croft, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (more than 10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Westmeads Drive, Bognor Regis, on May 23, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Pedro Marques, 48, of Horseshoe House, Stocks Lane, East Wittering, was fined £450 after admitting drug-driving (60ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Green Lane, Chichester, on May 19, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £45 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 15 months. He also admitted drug-driving (32ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Green Lane, Chichester, on May 19, 2021.

Liam James, 34, of Highfield Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Thinking Skills and rehabilitation activity requirements and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Ash Grove, Bognor Regis, on September 30, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for six months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Leon Stanford, 50, of Annandale Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and six-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting going equipped for theft, having foil-lined paper at Morrisons, Littlehampton, on January 11, 2022; stealing six bottle sof whiskey worth £240 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on November 29, 2021; and stealing bottles of alcohol worth a total of £267.25 from Morrisons, Littlehampton, on January 11, 2022.

Ashley Martin, 40, of Hunston Road, Hunston, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £75 compensation after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Chichester on July 31, 2021; and assault by beating in Chichester on July 31, 2021.