Barrie Bowman, 41, of Aigburth Avenue, Rose Green, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on June 30, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jack Brundle, 28, of Barnham Lane, Walberton, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over 70mph on the A27 Aldingbourne on May 26, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Michele Cooper, 58, of Downsview House, Northside, Lavant, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on May 26, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jorge Giminez, 47, of Rock Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on July 1, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Ashley Houghton, 38, of Broomfield Road, Selsey, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on July 1, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Vasil Lustkanov, 40, of Shripney Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on June 30, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Henery Madgwick, 32, of The Wharf, Midhurst, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on June 25, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Lisa Misselbrook, 41, of Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £42 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on May 26, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Peter Power, 38, of Wey House, Spiro Close, Pulborough, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without wearing an adult belt on the A259 Lancing on May 24, 2021.

Andrei Sandul, 22, of Sutherland Court, Sutherland Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on May 26, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Martin Stribbling, 54, of London Road, Pulborough, was fined £142 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Station Road, Petworth, on May 24, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jake Buckley, 33, of Dawtrey Road, Petworth, was fined £120 and must pay £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Chilgrove Road, Chilgrove, on May 12, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Lisa Dobson, 55, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order, by leaving a note and a pickle jar in Bognor Regis on May 24, 2021.

Amanda Howell, 35, of Hampers Green, Petworth, was fined £250 after admitting drink-driving (81mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in New Street, Petworth, on August 6, 2021. She must pay £150 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Zbigniew Kielducki, 54, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drink-driving (132mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on November 12, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Azaaz Singh, 19, of Maple Gardens, Bersted, was fined £323 after admitting drink-driving (86mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on November 13, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Philip White, 80, of The Street, Burpham, was fined £500 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on December 4, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £50 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Dorian Trisca, 19, of Mayfield Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting having a bladed article, a kitchen knife, in a public place, Bognor Pier, without good reason on November 14, 2021. He also admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, on Bognor Pier on November 14, 2021, no separate penalty. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Sidney Brazil, 44, c/o Summerfield Road, West Wittering, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Elm Grove Road, Littlehampton, on November 15, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.