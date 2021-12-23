David Bradley, 57, of Middleton Close, Bracklesham Bay, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £600 compensation after admitting damaging a vehicle with intent in Chichester on November 8, 2021.

Nicholas Harper, 48, of Downview Road, Felpham, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting drink-driving (161mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on May 23, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Jeniffer Hamper-Potts, 62, of Summerfield Road, West Wittering, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Chichester on July 23, 2021; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Chichester on July 23, 2021. She must pay a total of £150 compensation and was also given a restraining order.

Melissa Chohan, 44, of Toronto Road, Petworth, was fined £200 after admitting drink-driving (89mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Market Square, Petworth, on November 7, 2021. She must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Timothy Dobson, 24, of West Walberton Lane, Walberton, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to stop after an accident in Lake Lane, Barnham, in which damage was caused to another vehicle. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without due care and attention; and causing his vehicle to be left on Lake Lane, Barnham, in a dangerous position that could involve danger of injury to other people, no separate penalty.