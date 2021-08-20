Jason Quinnell, 45, of Cavendish House, Lennox Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting theft from a shop. He was fined £40 after admitting a second charge of theft from a shop. He was fined £40 after admitting failing to surrender to bail at the appointed time.

Mark Mullender, 42, of Carousel Court, Bognor Regis, was given a conditional discharge for six months and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting two charges of theft from a shop. He also admitted failing to surrender to bail at the appointed time, no separate penalty.

Liam Miller, 30, of Collards Lane, Haslemere, was fined £139 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 Westbourne on August 9, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

James Hollingsworth, 38, of Winterbourne Road, Chichester, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, and six-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am, and must pay £100 compensation, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, an ambulance technician, in Chichester, on August 18, 2020. He was given a 22-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £850 compensation after admitting jointly attempting to enter as a trespasser Timothy Roe Jewellers, Chichester, on June 18, 2020. He was given a 16-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting jointly entering Poundland, Bognor Regis, as a trespasser with intent to steal on December 11, 2020. He was given a 10-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting entering a property in Orchard Street, Chichester, in contravention of a closure notice on February 19, 2021. He was fined £120 after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in High Street, Bognor Regis, on July 2, 2020. He was fined £80 after admitting assault in Chichester on December 2, 2020. He was fined £80 and disqualified from driving for 24 months after admitting drink-driving (97mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Whyke Lane, Chichester, on January 15, 2021. He also admitted driving without insurance and driving without a licence in Whyke Lane, Chichester, on January 15, 2021; stealing a bottle of cider from Tesco, Chichester, on February 21, 2021; possessing herbal cannabis, a class B drug, at Chichester Custody Centre on March 12, 2021; and four charges of failing to comply with a community protection notice, no separate penalties.

Paul Cairns, 49, of Swandene, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

James Francis, 18, of Pagham Road, Pagham, was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Harrison Beechcroft-Kay, 18, of The Street, Lodsworth, was given a community order and must carry out 140 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to stop after a road accident. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and must pay £95 victim surcharge after admitting drug-driving. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Cameron Sinden, 21, of Barford Road, Chichester, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Lucas Boylin James, 22, of The Forge, West Street, Selsey, was fined £120 after admitting drug-driving. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £50 after admitting possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He also admitted a second charge of drug-driving, no separate penalty.

Dorel Gaman, 31, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (76mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Arundel Road, Worthing, on July 3, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.