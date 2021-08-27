Lee Leggett, 34, of Beachcroft Place, Lancing, was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on November 5, 2020. He must pay £300 compensation.

Joanne Mollinux, 49, of Lennox Road, Chichester, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on June 17 and 21, 2021. The order was revoked and she was dealt with for the original offences. She was fined £62.50 for assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Cattle Market, Chichester, en route to Worthing Custody Centre on April 25, 2021. She was fined a total of £125 for two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in the Cattle Market toilets, Chichester, on April 25, 2021. She was fined £62.50 for resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in the Cattle Market toilets, Chichester, on April 25, 2021.

Valerjus Osetrovas, 62, of West Street, Bognor Regis, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on two occasions. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours’ unpaid work.

Karen Miller, 49, of Greynville Close, Aldwick, was given a community order and must carry out 66 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Hewarts Lane, Aldwick, on July 8, 2021. She must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Marcin Koscinski, 38, of Foxes Croft, Barnham, must pay £70 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend the initial supervision appointment on March 15, 2021. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work requirement for driving while disqualified in Lower Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, on November 4, 2020.

Steven Vallis, 21, of St Johns Close, Westergate, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Westhampnett on January 30, 2021.

Gary Francis, 40, of Sparshott Road, Selsey, was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Selsey on July 8, 2021.

Naomi Barney, 56, of Broad Meadows, Broad Road, Nutbourne, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (93mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Broad Meadows, Broad Road, Nutbourne, on July 9, 2021. She must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Joseph Francis, 24, of Clarendon Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Felpham Way, Felpham, on July 10, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Neculai-Ioan Pelin, 44, of Bramley Gardens, Bersted, was fined £184 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Town Cross Avenue, Bognor Regis, on July 10, 2021. Their driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Nathan Gray, 31, of Pond Close, Billingshurst, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (7ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Amberley Road, Storrington, on January 10, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Christopher Badgery, 26, of Northcliffe Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £280 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (518ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on January 30, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.