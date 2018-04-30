Concern for missing teenager last seen in Bognor

Police are concerned for missing 16-year-old Idris Ahmed, who is believed to be in Bognor.

The teenager, who is from London, has friends and associates in the town and he was last seen at about 4pm on Wednesday (April 25) in London Road, Bognor, police said.

Idris is black, 5’ 6”, slim with black afro hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and black trainers. He has two front teeth missing.

PC Alex Leeson said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Idris. If anyone sees him or has any information of his whereabouts, please contact us.”

Contact police online or ring 101. If Idris is in danger or in urgent need of medical attention dial 999.