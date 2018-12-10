Concern for missing Chichester man

Sussex Police has appealed for help in finding missing Chichester man Nathan Ryder.

Nathan, 23, was last seen leaving Chichester College at 3pm on Friday (December 7) but he failed to return home, according to police.

A police spokesman said: "He is white, 5’ 10”, of skinny build, with short blond hair and wearing glasses. Nathan was last seen wearing a puffa jacket, jeans and white trainers.

"Nathan will often travel to Chichester and Bognor on the bus. He has learning difficulties which cause him to act younger than his age."

Anyone who sees Nathan to report via email or by calling 101 quoting 1310 of 07/12.

The spokesman added: "In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999."