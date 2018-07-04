Concern for missing Bognor pensioner, 77

Sussex Police has issued an appeal for help to find a missing Bognor pensioner.

A spokesman said Steyning, 77, was last seen leaving his home in Sylvan Way about 11am this morning (July 4).

They added: "Officers and his family are concerned for his welfare as he suffers from dementia, and is not believed to be in possession of any money or a mobile phone.

"John is described as white, about 5’5”, with grey balding hair, and was last seen wearing a beige cardigan over a dark blue polo top, and black trousers.

"He is a brisk walker who also has links to Littlehampton."

Anyone who sees John or knows where he may be is asked to report it online or call 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting serial 567 of 04/07.