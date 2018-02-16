Coffee shop thieves steal cash and snacks

Thieves broke into a coffee shop in Bognor earlier this month and stole cash and snacks.

Police are appealing for information from the public about the incident at Bognor Vineyard Fair Trade cafe in High Street, near the junction with Lyon Street and Clarence Road.

The theft happened on February 5, with intruders taking cash, soft drinks and snacks from the cafe.

Anyone with any information should contact Sussex Police online: www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/ or on 101 quoting serial 0270 of 05/02.