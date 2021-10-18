The Sussex Community NHS Trust, which is responsible for the site in the Northgate car park, said it was closed for 'a couple of hours'.

The trust said it was 'due to disruption at the site'.

A spokesperson added: "We want to thank all staff at the site and all patients for their understanding and patience."

The Sussex Community NHS Trust, which is responsible for the site in the Northgate car park, said it was closed for 'a couple of hours'.

Sarah Walsh, whose mum works at the vaccination centre, told the Observer that a group of up to 30 protestors suddenly turned up at the site on Sunday afternoon.

Police officers, and additional security guards, were reportedly brought in to deal with the incident.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

Will the Sloe Fair go ahead?

Police officers, and additional security guards, were reportedly brought in to deal with the incident.

The weekend's disruption has not affected the Sloe Fair plans.

The event, organised by The Showman’s Guild, did not take place last year because of the pandemic but will make its return to Chichester.

Northgate car park will close from 6pm today (Monday), reopening again at 12 noon on Thursday (October 21).

The NHS Trust spokesperson said: “Due to the Sloe Fair, our opening hours this week are:

- Monday: 8.30am to 4pm (walk ins until 4pm)

- Tuesday: 8.30am to 4.30pm (walks ins until 4)

- Wednesday: 8.30am to 4.30pm (walks in until 4)