Chichester teenager sexually assaulted while walking home

Sussex Police said the attack happened at around 11.30pm on Wednesday (September 22),

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was grabbed by a man in College Lane, police said.

A spokesman added: "He dragged her north for a short distance and into a wooded area on the edge of Oaklands Park where he sexually assaulted her.

Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses to a sexual assault in Chichester

"However her screams drew the attention of a man walking past, and the suspect ran off across Oaklands Park."

The suspect is described as white, in his twenties and 6ft 2in, with short hair.

The woman is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Sergeant Amanda Zinyama, of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: "We are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time, and who may have seen the incident or seen this man in the area.

"We particularly need to trace the man who heard the victims's screams and came to her aid.

"He walked with her to the college nearby but then left without giving his contact details.

"If you can help in any way please contact us either online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101, quoting Operation Memphis."

District Commander Chief Inspector Jon Carter said this is an 'isolated though very serious incident' and there have been 'no similar such reports in the area recently'.

He added: "We have increased police presence in the area, and the investigation team are working hard to identify the person responsible.

"If you see suspicious behaviour or are at all concerned when out and about, please contact us.

"In addition students are being reminded of the sensible precautions everyone can continue to take to help keep themselves safe.

"The same advice is equally applicable to everyone working and living in the area, regardless of occupation.