Chichester shop owner 'devastated' after theft of 'at least £150k' worth of stock last night

A North Street business owner has said he is 'devastated' after thieves stole 'at least £150k' of stock from his shop last night.

Dartagnan Menswear owner Matt Horstead was alerted to the break-in, which happened just after 11pm, after a men broke in through the front of the shop, emptied rooms of clothing items before breaking through the back exit.

The shop in North Street

Matt said: "I'm devastated — it's my livelihood. For us this puts food on the table. The front of the shop is smashed to bits and the shutter is destroyed.

"I'm not a big multi-national corporation that can write this off their balance sheets. Retail is hard, we can't just write this off."

A 'substantial reward' is being offered to anyone who gives information which leads to the conviction of the thieves.

Some of the items of clothing stolen including jackets costing £950 including bright yellow and bright blue jackets from Stone Island and other brands like CP Company and D Squared.

One of the racks emptied by thieves.

In August last year, Matt had 'a few hundred pounds' of damage when would-be thieves used a concrete block and a crowbar in an attempted burglary at the store. Read more here: Chichester business owner 'fuming' after attempted break-in