Chichester Police warns parents against 'dangerous and illegal parking' outside schools

Chichester Police has warned parents about the dangers of 'inconsiderate parking' outside local schools.

In a post on social media, the city police force said it is an 'ongoing problem'.

Police

It wrote: "We often receive reports of inconsiderate parking around our local schools in Chichester

"Dangerous and illegal parking around schools at drop off and pick up times is an ongoing problem.

"We would urge all parents and carers to park safely and considerately outside their schools to protect the safety of the children."

