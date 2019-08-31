Chichester Police 'arrests drink driver and seizes car'

Chichester Police has arrested a drink driver and seized a car this afternoon, according to a tweet by one of the officers involved.

At around 2pm today (August 31), PC Tom Van Der Wee tweeted: "A busy afternoon for me and PC Green. We’ve assisted colleagues from @Chichester_Pol with a search for a drink driver who has now been stopped and arrested.

A car has been seized for having no insurance and a driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. Picture: PC Tom Van Der Wee

"We’ve just seized a car for having no insurance and are now policing the A27."

He also shared an image of an unmarked police car, believed to have been taken in Chichester.