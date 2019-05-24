Chichester Pandora burglary: Here is everything we know so far

A witness appeal has been launched after a burglary at a Chichester jewellers.

Police officers taped off a doorway in North Pallant this morning (Friday) after Pandora was broken into last night.

Pandora, East Street, Chichester

The Danish jewellery manufacturer and retailer confirmed the East Street store would be closed until further notice. Read more here

Having initially confirmed its attendance after 'reports of a burglary at a premises in East Street', Sussex Police has now provided more information.

A spokesman said: "Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a Chichester jewellers.

"Officers attended a premises in East Street, Chichester after four or five young men were witnessed running from a jewellers carrying bags around 10pm on Thursday evening (May 23).

Chichester police incident

"If you witnessed any suspicious behaviour in this area at this time or believe you saw the suspects before or after the burglary please report online or call 101 quoting 1342 of 23/05."