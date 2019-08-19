Chichester man charged with arson and assault

A Chichester man has been charged with arson and assault following an incident on Thursday (August 13).

David Oliver, 59, of Lennox Road was arrested on suspicion of arson after smoke was seen issuing from a property in Lennox Road.

Emergency services at the scene on Sunday

Police were called to the site following reports that a man was threatening to set fire to his own home.

Paramedics, firefighters and police attended the incident and the man was rescued from a building, treated for smoke inhalation, arrested and taken to St Richard's Hospital for treatment.

A spokeman for Sussex Police said: "A man who was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a flat in Lennox Road, Chichester, on Thursday (15 August) has been charged.

David Oliver, 59, of Lennox Road, Chichester, has been remanded in custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Monday (19 August) charged with arson and assault. "