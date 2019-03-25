Chichester man arrested after block of flats evacuated

A man from Chichester was arrested and released under investigation following a fire in a block of flats on Thursday (March 21).

Police officers forced entry into a flat in Longley Road and when they were confronted by a small fire just inside the property which was quickly extinguished.

A police van parked on Longley Road.

A 37-year-old man from Chichester was arrested shortly after on suspicion of arson with intent or reckless as to whether life was endangered and with possession of a class A drug, police have said.

Residents of the building on Longley Road in Graylingwell evacuated the building as the fire service attended the incident at around 4pm.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a team responded to reports of a small fire in a second floor flat involving the front door but that the fire was out upon arrival.

