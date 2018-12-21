Chichester drugs raid: 'Our whole block has been evacuated'

A block of flats has been evacuated while armed police carried out a raid in Chichester today (Friday December 21).

Laura Gibbs, 25, lives above the flat that was raided. She said: "I was in my flat around midday and I just heard people shouting 'armed police' and then this bang which was the door being bashed in.

"About minutes ago we were evacuated. Our whole block has been evacuated and I think police are still there. They told us 'you've got to leave for a few hours. I asked police, what is happening and if they could tell me but they didn't say."

Laura has gone to stay at her family's home until it is safe to return.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences according to Sussex Police. Some members of the public questioned why armed police were wearing counter terrorism vests. Read the response from Sussex Police here: Sussex Police respond to counter terrorism unit sighting in Chichester



