Chichester assault and robbery - Warrant issued for man who failed to attend trial

A warrant has been issued for a man accused of robbing and assaulting a taxi driver in Chichester, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Bashir Abdulaz, 23, from Cardiff was due to appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (September 4) after being charged with theft, making off without payment and assault by beating at Chichester Railway Station on Saturday, July 20. Read more here

Providing an update on the case, a CPS spokesman said: "The defendant previously pleaded guilty to the theft offence and the making off without payment at the first hearing.

"The defendant did not attend the trial for the assault.

"The Crown applied to proceed in his absence and this application was allowed and the charge of assault was proven in absence.

"Following this, the court issued a warrant for the defendant’s arrest and he will be sentenced once he has been arrested and brought back before the court."