CCTV cameras stolen as Stockbridge footbridge works continue

CCTV cameras covering the pedestrian diversion around the unopened Stockbridge footbridge were stolen three days after being installed.

Highways England confirmed two cameras under the bridge were stolen last Monday, just days after the CCTV was fitted on Friday July 13.

A spokesman for Highways England added that two other cameras on the approach to the bridge are still operating and patrols have been in place along the pedestrian diversion for some time.

The highways authority agreed to install the cameras and extra lighting to ‘ensure people feel safe’ using the canal diversion route, which is not suitable for wheelchair users.

Mobility transport for those with disabilities is available from 6am to 9pm at Southern Angling Specialists on Stockbridge Road and Kings Avenue.

It comes as up to six months of overnight road closures have been confirmed around the Stockbridge junction as part of work to allow the bridge to reopen.