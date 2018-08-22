CCTV appeal as police investigate Goodwood Racecourse brawl

Three more men are being sought in connection with a brawl at Goodwood Racecourse.

Sussex Police would like to identify three men from CCTV images.

Do you know who this is? Picture: Sussex Police

The force is appealing in relation to an altercation at the Chichester racecourse on Saturday, May 5.

The men are all believed to be from the Gosport, Hampshire, area.

Last Thursday, August 16, Sussex Police, aided by Hampshire Constabulary, arrested 12 men in connection with the same altercation.

Ten were charged with violent disorder, one was charged for actual bodily harm and another was released under investigation for violent disorder, police said.

The officer in charge of the operation Ceri Spratt of the Chichester Investigations team said: “We have worked hard alongside Goodwood and Hampshire Constabulary to identify and arrest the 12 suspects last week.

“We would like to speak to [these three] about this incident.

“If you recognise these men, please report information to us immediately.”

To report information please go online or call 101 quoting reference Operation Marshwood