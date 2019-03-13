Can you help police solve these seven crimes in Bognor?

Police are appealing for information following a range of thefts across Bognor this week.

A bulletin from Sussex Police called for information on the incidents and also outlined offences for which numerous arrests have been made.

Below is a list of crimes which Sussex Police would like information on:

• Stoneage Close, Bognor – Between Sunday March 3 and Thursday March 7 a garage was broken into and a Clarke Generator Model No – IEG2200 – (colour red) was stolen. Serial 0424 of 09/03.

• Laurel Grove, Bersted – On Thursday March 7 a garage was broken and a cycle stolen. Serial 0206 of 08/03.

• Sylvan Way, Bognor – Between Friday 1 and Monday March 4 a vehicle was entered and a two sets of keys stolen. Serial 1295 of 04/03.

• Sylvan Way, Bognor – Overnight on Wednesday March 6 a vehicle was entered and sun glasses stolen. Serial 0318 of 08/03.

• Tennyson Road, Marine – On Wednesday March 6 a vehicle was entered and a scooter stolen from the boot. Serial 0229 of 07/03.

• Upper Bognor Road, Hotham – Between Friday 1 and Tuesday March 5 a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0667 of 07/03.

• Downview Road, Barnham – On Sunday March 3 a garage was broken into and a Rockhopper silver framed cycle stolen. Serial 0512 of 05/03.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Numerous arrests were made over this week. Offences included: actual bodily harm, public order, drunk and disorderly, criminal damage, common assault, false imprisonment, immigration, possession with intent to supply Class A, breach of the peace, domestic assault, shoplifting, stalking, affray, wanted on warrant, breach of bail, excess alcohol, assault police, harassment, actual bodily harm and affray."

If you have any information or to report a crime contact Sussex Police on 101.