Burglary at Chichester jewellery shop

A quantity of rings were stolen after a break-in at Gold Arts jewellery shop in Chichester on Tuesday (February 26), according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers are investigating the burglary at the East Street shop, which took place at around 11.10pm, and 'have not ruled out the possibility' of it being linked to a break-in at Pressley's jewellery shop in January. Read more here.

Police

A police spokesman said: "Burglars entered the rear of the property and made an untidy search of the interior, smashing display cabinets to steal rings of an as yet unknown quantity and value.

"Detectives have not ruled out the possibility of the break-in being linked to a burglary at Pressley's jewellery shop in North Street, Chichester, overnight on January 7/8 in which 14 rings with a combined value of £27,000 were stolen."

Anyone with any information that could help police is asked to report it online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 20 of 27/02.

"Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, who is offered jewellery in unusual circumstances, who has relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage, or who has other information, is asked to contact Sussex Police," the spokesman said.

"Alternatively please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, online or by phoning 0800 555 111."