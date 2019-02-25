Burglars smash Rustington man's back door window while he is asleep

A Rustington man has spoken of his panic after would-be burglars smashed his back door window during an attempted raid of his property.

Anthony Quinn, 64, said he was 'having a doze' in the living room of his home in Lawrence Avenue, Rustington, on Saturday afternoon when he was woken up by the sound of smashing glass.

The broken back door and Anthony Quinn, 64

He said: "The first I knew of it, I heard my back door getting smashed up and the window being shattered."

He sprang to life and ran into his kitchen, only to be confronted with two hooded men attempting to break in, he said. They 'legged it' when they saw him, he said.

He said: "I think they would have robbed me blind, but thankfully I was in.

"I just felt sick and shaky; I was in such a panic after they left."

Anthony Quinn, 64

Thankfully, none of his possessions were taken, he said.

He said that from his CCTV he could see a woman was standing at his front door while the pair attempted to gain entry at the rear of the property. He has since taped over his letterbox in the hope it would preserve any of the woman's fingerprints for police to analyse.

This is the latest in a string of incidents to happen in Lawrence Avenue, including an attempted murder on Christmas Eve. His neighbour said the situation had gotten so bad she wanted to move.

He said: "This used to be a quiet little part of town.

The broken back door

"It has really shaken me up; I haven't been able to go out."

Sussex Police said it had received a report of an attempted burglary at around 2.15pm, and confirmed that three people attempted to break into the house by 'smashing the back door window', but 'entry to the property was not successful and the three suspects fled from the scene'.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in this area at this time is asked to report online or call 101, quoting 617 of 23/02."

No arrests have been made so far.