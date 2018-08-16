Bows and arrows stolen from Bognor Regis Archery Club

Archery bows and a metal detector have been stolen from Bognor Regis Archery Club, the club has said.

The incident happened last week and is ‘incredibly disappointing’, the club announced on its Facebook page.

A club spokesman said: “Archery equipment has been stolen from the Bognor Regis Archery Club sometime since last Wednesday evening 8th August.

“If you hear of or see anyone trying to sell the following items: various arrows, compound bows, recurve bows, two event shelters, a metal detector and two halogen spot lights.

“Please report it to either the police or If you have any information please contact the Secretary, Mrs Brenda New. Email bobbrendanew1@aol.com as soon as possible please.”