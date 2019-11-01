Bognor woman charged with theft from vehicle

A woman from Bognor Regis has been charged with a number of offences including theft from a vehicle.

Chlose Smith, 27, from Longford Road has been charged for three accounts of vehicle interference, theft from a motor vehicle and three fraud offences.

Smith is appearing at magistrates court this morning.

A spokesman for Arun Police tweeted: "Chloe Smith (27) of Longford Road, #Bognor Regis has been charged for 3 accounts of vehicle interference, theft from a motor vehicle and 3 fraud offences. She has been remanded and will appear at Court Magistrates Court this morning. #Charged"