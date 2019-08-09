Bognor sexual assault: Man named and charged with attempted rape

A landscape gardener has been charged with the attempted rape of a woman in Bognor Regis, according to Sussex Police.

Police said 23-year-old Sorin-Alexander Mandache, of no fixed address, appeared in custody at Crawley Magistrates' Court today (Friday).

Police

He has been charged with the attempted rape of a 44-year-old woman in Hook Lane, shortly after 10pm on Thursday, August 1, police said.

A police spokesman said: "He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody for a pre-trial hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on September 6.

"The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows enquiries by detectives from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit working with local Arun officers."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police online or call 101, quoting Operation Newfield.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.