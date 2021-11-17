Bognor Regis man wanted in connection with attack which left woman needing stitches

Police are on the hunt for Liam Ashton, 29, of Corbishley Road, Bognor Regis, in connection with an attack on a woman in June that left her with significant facial injuries.

Mr Ashton was charged with causing grievous bodily harm on June 24 after a woman reported being violently assaulted. The attack, police said, left her needing multiple stiches and medical attention.

He was remanded, but released under conditional bail on July 24, having been fitted with an electronic monitoring system, police said.

Liam Ashton, 29

Mr Ashton has since breached the condition several times and is now wanted for arrest.

He is between 6’4” and 6’7” tall, white, of proportionate build, and with short, brown, hair and blue eyes.

He also has a number of tattoos: a tiger head on his left arm, tattoos with the words 'dad' and 'stars and pattern' on his left hand and the letters 'JB' in purple font tattooed on his left wrist. On his right arm is a tribal pattern and a tattoo of the word 'mum'. There are also several distinctive tattoos on his face and neck.

Police say he has ties to Hampshire, London and Sussex addresses.

"Ashton is a dangerous criminal charged with a serious criminal offence," said detective constable Jordan Holmes.

“We understand he may be staying with various people around south east England and it should be made clear that, if these individuals are willingly harbouring Ashton in the knowledge that he is wanted, they will be subject to arrest for assisting an offender and will be investigated as such.