Bognor Regis man jailed for vehicle crime

A 36-year-old man has received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to ‘vehicle interference’ in Bognor Regis, Sussex Police has revealed.

Police said Paul Tully appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday (October 8), charged with one count of theft from a motor vehicle and two counts of vehicle interference in Bognor.

Tully, of Ash Grove, Bognor, pleaded guilty to all three charges and was given a 42-week-sentence, police confirmed.

A spokesman said: “Police received three reports of vehicles being broken into in Alexander Close on Sunday, September 22, and items from the each vehicle being stolen.

“CCTV footage from houses in the area was obtained and assessed by officers and Tully was identified as the suspect.”

Chief Inspector for Arun Jon Carter said the force ‘welcome the sentence given to Tully by the courts’.

He added: “We hope this provides a stark warning to others who may be involved in this behaviour that we will catch you.

“We understand the wider impact this has been having on the community and you have my word that we are dedicated to robustly tackle this behaviour.

“Officers have been conducting high visibility patrols in hot spot areas which have been targeted by this criminality.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the members of the public who continue to report suspicious behaviour to us. This information has been vital for us to make arrests for vehicle crime.

“Please continue to report suspicious behaviour to us, in particular if you have been a victim of this crime. This information will assist our investigation and stamp out this behaviour.”