Detectives are seeking help from the public in solving a number of crimes in and around Bognor Regis.

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests were made over the past week, for offences including; domestic violence assault; theft from motor vehicle; possession of an offensive weapon; harassment; death by dangerous driving; affray; actual bodily harm; criminal damage; grievous bodily harm; threats to kill; dangerous driving; immigration; cannabis cultivation; wanted on warrant; possession of Class B drugs; fraud; theft; shoplifting; stalking; excess alcohol; breach of non molestation order; possession of Class A drugs; burglary; assaulting a police officer; drunk and disorderly and arson.

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Heghbrok Way, Aldwick – Overnight on Sunday, September 29, a property was entered; a purse and wallet were stolen. Serial 0177 of 30/09.

- Murina Avenue, Orchard – Between Sunday, September 22 and Tuesday, October 1, a garage was entered and two cycles and tools were stolen. Description – 1 x White Carrera Crossfire female mountain bike, yellow mountain bike with 21 gears (make and model unknown). Serial 0383 of 02/10.

- London Road, Marine – Overnight on Wednesday, October 2, a shop’s office was broken into and cash stolen from the safe. Serial 0299 of 03/10.

- Regents way, Aldwick – Overnight on Wednesday, October 2, a shed was broken into and a cycle stolen. Serial 0118 of 04/10.

- Old Rectory Gardens, Felpham – On Friday, October 4, there was a report of a shed having been broken into over a two day period. Tools and washing equipment was stolen. Serial 0373 of 04/10.

- Pinewood Gardens, Bognor – Overnight on Thursday, October 3, a garage was broken into and a cycle stolen. Description:- Voodoo Aizan in grey with green writing. Serial 0444 of 04/10.

- Elmer Road, Middleton – Overnight on Friday, October 5, a take-away was broken into and cash stolen. Serial 0380 of 05/10.

- Henfield Way, Felpham – Overnight on Wednesday, October 2, a vehicle was entered and cash stolen. Serial 0794 of 04/10.

- Winston Crescent, Bersted – Overnight on Saturday, October 5, a vehicle was broken into and a Huawei phone and bank cards were stolen. Serial 0427 of 06/10.

