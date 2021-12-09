Bognor Regis arsonist on murder charge made fire to get attention, court hears

The judge at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday (December 8) summed up evidence heard in the trial of Aaron Wilks, 38, of Ash Grove, Bognor Regis, who denied the murder of Mark Stoakes.

Mr Stoakes died three weeks after an arson attack in his Oak Grove garden on April 8.

Wilks has also denied charges of blackmail and application of explosive substance with intent.

Fire at property in Bognor SUS-210904-090236001

He has admitted charges of arson, property damage and possession of a bladed article.

Judge Timothy Mousley read a statement by Mark’s wife Karen Stoakes which told how she approached Wilks after receiving a call from someone in the house claiming he was at the property.

The statement said she saw the fence up in flames as she approached him to ask what he was doing.

The judge described how she was sprayed with petrol as Mr Stoakes pushed her out of the way, approaching Wilks.

Moments later, the court heard, Mr Stoakes’ torso was aflame.

Mrs Stoakes’ account described how Wilks used a zippo lighter and a bottle of petrol like ‘a flamethrower’.

The judge also recounted Wilks’ testimony, which claimed he only set the fence on fire to get Mr Stoakes’ attention.

He said Mr Stoakes owed him £3,000 and had ignored attempts to make contact.

The testimony said he squirted petrol at Mr Stoakes after he approached Wilks with a weapon and threatened to kill him, although Mrs Stoakes has claimed not to have seen Mr Stoakes with a weapon and did not hear any threats.

Evidence supplied by Mr Stoakes’ daughters, their respective partners and witness Dominic Negus was also recounted by the judge in the summing up.