Bognor nightclub commends emergency services after 'tragic incident'

Sheiks nightclub commended the 'amazing' response time of emergency services after a woman was found unresponsive in the sea.

The nightclub, which is on the pier, was one of the last places the 22-year-old was, before being found in the sea at 2.25am on Sunday (February 24).

Posting on Facebook, Sheiks issued this statement: "On Sunday February 24 2019 the club staff were involved in an incident trying to rescue a female who had got into difficulties after entering the sea in the early hours of the morning. The female had visited the venue and left around 2am, leaving with the same person that she arrived with, which we understand to be her friend.

"The female in question left the pier area and walked along the promenade towards Butlins, although it is unclear how shortly after this she ended up entering the water. The security team and club management were alerted to the female being in the sea by the friend, emergency services were called immediately and club staff frantically searched the water to try and locate and rescue her.

"With an amazing response time from all of the emergency services including the Coastguards the female was thankfully found in the sea to the west of the pier.

"The club and all staff involved in this upsetting and tragic incident are helping Police with their on-going inquiries and urge any of our customers who may have seen anything or were in the beachfront area at around 2am to please contact Sussex Police with any information.

"Sheiks Nightclub are saddened by the incident and hope that the female involved makes a full recovery and we send our thoughts to her family at this difficult time."