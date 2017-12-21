Bognor men sentenced for sexual offences

Two Bognor Regis men have been sentenced for sexual offences against a girl in 2015, according to police.

Michael Bissett (left), 19, of Lyon Street, Bognor Regis and George Lawrence, 21, of no fixed address but from the Bognor Regis area (right) were sentenced on Tuesday for their part in sexually assaulting a girl, police confirmed.

Police said Lawrence was found guilty of two counts of rape and Bissett was found guilty of penetrative sexual activity with a child following a seven day trial at Winchester Crown Court on October 24. Both were remanded in custody awaiting sentence at Salisbury Crown Court.

A police spokesman said Bisset was sentenced to eight months at a Youth Offenders Institute with a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

Lawrence was sentenced to ten years on each count of rape to be served concurrently, with an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and will be on the sex offenders register, the spokesman added.

Detective Constable Jo French said: “We will always take such reports seriously, will take action whenever possible and have worked to make sure that the victim’s voice was heard and the men faced justice.

“The victim showed great courage to give evidence during the trial and I would urge others who have been victims of sexual abuse to come forward and report what happened to us.”